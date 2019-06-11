Sacyr wins Texas highway renovation

The US$117m (£92m) contract involves the renovation of an 11.5km section of the IH35E interstate highway.

Sacyr entered the US construction market last year, when it won won four contracts in Florida, with a total value of €320m (£285m).

The latest win in Texas contributes to its expansion in the United States, which is one of the pillars of the company’s strategic plan for 2015-2020.

The IH35E contract has been awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and has an execution period of 40 months. Sacyr will rebuild and expand the 11.5km stretch, increasing the width from four to six lanes from the intersection with the IH35W and the Ellis County boundary. In addition, the existing entrance and exit ramps will be improved at intersections with the FM2959 and the FM934.