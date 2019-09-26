Safedem passes into employee ownership

Safedem's William Sinclair with the new owners of the company

Former owner William Sinclair will remain in post as managing director.

William Sinclair, a former president of the National Federation of Demolition Contractors and of the European Demolition Association, said that the change in ownership recognised the contribution of the Safedem team, many of whom have been with the company for 20 years or more. The staff also includes several individuals that joined the company as part of local employment initiatives by clients including the Glasgow Housing Association.

“Truly successful businesses stand the test of time with careful succession planning and strategic thinking,” said Sinclair. “I have always recognised the contribution of all the Safedem team towards the success of the business. The move to employee ownership will allow the business to develop and plan for the future and is due recognition of Safedem’s excellent employees.”

Safedem, founded in 1974, has been responsible for carrying out some of Scotland's most high-profile demolition work, including site clearance for Sanctuary Group at Anderston in Glasgow and Ardler in Dundee. It turns over around £10m a year.

