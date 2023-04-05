Safety blitz planned at concrete suppliers

The Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is running a workplace transport safety inspection campaign at concrete premises, starting on Monday 17th April 2023.

During the campaign, which will run until July, HSENI inspectors will check the management of workplace transport related risks.

Principal inspector Brian Pryce said: “Unfortunately, workplace transport continues to be an area responsible for fatalities and major injuries in the workplace. Beginning in April our inspectors will be visiting concrete premises throughout Northern Ireland to ensure effective controls are in place to manage the risks associated with workplace transport.

“Our inspectors will provide information and advice during the campaign. Where significant risks are found Inspectors may take enforcement action in order to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation to ensure that risks are properly managed.”

Inspections will look at site safety, vehicle safety and driver safety.

