Sagrada Família finally gets construction licence

The council hadn’t responded to Antoni Gaudí’s request in 1885 for a building permit (link opens in new tab). Construction of the landmark project had begun in 1882.

Extensive construction work is still taking place to complete the church. Barcelona City Council approved the construction licence that will allow the Junta Constructora de la Sagrada Família to carry on with Antoni Gaudí’s project. The aim is for the structure to be finished by 2026, the centenary of Gaudí’s death.

The construction licence issued following collaboration between the council and the Sagrada Família, which have worked together for the past two years. Last October, the two institutions signed an agreement for the construction licence to be put in place and for the Sagrada Família to contribute financially to urban, mobility and maintenance work in the area