Saint-Gobain takes over SIG Roofspace

Roofspace system being installed

SIG Roofspace, set up in 2008, provides a turnkey panelised roofing and loft conversion solution to house-builders.

The acquisition of Roofspace accelerates Saint-Gobain’s growth in products that support offsite construction, along with its steel-frame systems, Pasquill timber roof-trusses, and Scotframe timber frames for houses.

“We know that the construction industry has to be more efficient, more productive, more innovative and embrace off-site manufacturing. Roofspace are already offering customers these benefits and have delivered roofs for over 2,500 new build homes in the last year,” said Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland chief executive Mike Chaldecott.

“Roofspace manufacture their off-site solutions within factory conditions before delivering to their customer’s site,” he continued. “This service means that Roofspace can install multiple roof packages a day rather than one roof taking 10-12 weeks. This type of construction, manufactured off-site, ensures greater control and accuracy of the finished roof solution and ultimately enhances the performance and comfort of the home for the home owner.”

SIG Roofspace Solutions will now be known as just Roofspace.