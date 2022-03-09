  1. Instagram
Thu March 17 2022

Saint-Gobain to invest €120m in insulation production

9 Mar Saint-Gobain’s insulation subsidiary, Isover, is to invest €120m (£100m) to increase its production capacity in France and boost the use of waste materials.

The investments, which will begin this year, will involve both increasing the capacity of existing Isover production lines and creating a new line.

Isover currently has three glass wool plants in France, located in Chalon-sur-Saône, Chemillé and Orange. By 2025, it plans to bring to the French market more than 70,000 additional tonnes of glass wool insulation - enough to renovate the equivalent of 100,000 more homes each year.

Of the €120m, €20m will be dedicated to the decarbonisation of production and the development of the circular economy. This will enable the installation of a treatment unit for deconstruction waste to be reincorporated into the production process as a substitute for virgin raw materials, and an increase in the proportion of recycled glass used in the production process to 80% by 2025.

The new investments are in line with the company’s ‘Grow & Impact’ strategic plan.

