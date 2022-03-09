Saint-Gobain to invest €120m in insulation production

The investments, which will begin this year, will involve both increasing the capacity of existing Isover production lines and creating a new line.

Isover currently has three glass wool plants in France, located in Chalon-sur-Saône, Chemillé and Orange. By 2025, it plans to bring to the French market more than 70,000 additional tonnes of glass wool insulation - enough to renovate the equivalent of 100,000 more homes each year.

Of the €120m, €20m will be dedicated to the decarbonisation of production and the development of the circular economy. This will enable the installation of a treatment unit for deconstruction waste to be reincorporated into the production process as a substitute for virgin raw materials, and an increase in the proportion of recycled glass used in the production process to 80% by 2025.

The new investments are in line with the company’s ‘Grow & Impact’ strategic plan.

