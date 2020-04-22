Saipem set to start Italian high-speed rail contract

Saipam has a 59.09% stake in the Cepav due Consortium, which has been appointed by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) to carry out the €514m project.

The contract is the second construction package for the Brescia Est - Verona high-speed​/high-capacity (HS/HC) railway. It entails the construction of a railway route about 48km long, including the 2.2km ‘Verona Freight’ interconnection linked to the Verona - Brennero corridor.

Maurizio Gentile, CEO and General Manager of RFI, said: "Rete Ferroviaria Italiana never stopped and didn’t do so even under the Covid-19 emergency. The assignment of the works of the railway line connecting the urban areas of Brescia and Verona, which are integral part of the TEN-T Mediterranean Core Corridor, represents a tangible contribution to the reopening of construction sites and once again demonstrates the strong commitment of the main contracting station in Italy. This infrastructure will support the promotion of sustainable mobility in the country, allowing also to increase the capacity and regularity of rail transportation, lower travel times and increase trains frequency.”

Maurizio Coratella, COO of the Saipem’s Onshore E&C Division, said: “The award of the works for the second construction lot of the Brescia Est — Verona HS/HC section to the Cepav due Consortium further consolidates Saipem’s experience in the railway infrastructure sector, in which claims the participation in the construction of the Bologna-Milan and Treviglio-Brescia HS/HC lines as well as other international projects. This expertise legitimately entitles Saipem to actively contribute to the domestic and European infrastructure development plans that could be deemed necessary post Covid-19 emergency.”

