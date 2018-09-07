Salford flats set for facelift

NewslettersNewsletters
Fri September 07 2018

10 hours Salford housing association Salix Homes has secured planning permission for a £22.5m tower block transformation.

Canon Green Court as it is now
Canon Green Court as it is now

The Canon Green Campus development on Canon Green Drive in Trinity has been given the green light.

Canon Green Court, a 1960s tower block will be modernised inside and out while neighbouring Westminster House will get an external facelift.

As part of the development, a new 11-storey apartment block will also be built within the grounds of the site, with 108 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments.

Salix Homes chief executive Lee Sugden said: “We are delighted that Salford Council has given the green light for our Canon Green Campus development – this is a proud moment for Salix Homes. At the time of a national housing crisis, this project will not only refurbish and modernise the homes of the existing residents, but it will also deliver desperately-needed new and affordable housing in Salford.”

 Salix Homes, which owns more than 8,000 homes across Salford, will now appoint a contractor to carry out the project and it hopes that work will start on site before the end of the year.

