Salford selects highways contractors

Salford’s technical and highways works framework runs for three years from 7th February 2022 to 6th February 2025.
It is structured across six lots: minor civils; vehicle restraint system inspection, installation and repair; drainage investigation and repair; structures and bridges; coring and site investigations; and landscape and associated works.
The 19 suppliers selected across the various lots are:
- Argyle North West Construction
- Bethell Group
- Colas
- Eric Wright Civil Engineering
- P Casey Land Reclamation
- Rosgal
- Coating Services
- Protek Fencing
- General Utilities North West
- Ae Yates
- No Dig Drainage Solutions
- Amalgamated Construction
- Pavement Testing Service
- Construction Testing Solutions
- Concept Engineering Consultants
- Wright Landscapes
- Horticon
- Groundwork Landscapes
- Landscape Engineering.
