Salford selects highways contractors

Thu March 17 2022

17 Feb Salford City Council has selected 19 contractors for a £40m highways framework

Salford’s technical and highways works framework runs for three years from 7th February 2022 to 6th February 2025.

It is structured across six lots: minor civils; vehicle restraint system inspection, installation and repair; drainage investigation and repair; structures and bridges; coring and site investigations; and landscape and associated works.

The 19 suppliers selected across the various lots are:

  • Argyle North West Construction
  • Bethell Group
  • Colas
  • Eric Wright Civil Engineering
  • P Casey Land Reclamation
  • Rosgal
  • Coating Services
  • Protek Fencing
  • General Utilities North West
  • Ae Yates
  • No Dig Drainage Solutions
  • Amalgamated Construction
  • Pavement Testing Service
  • Construction Testing Solutions
  • Concept Engineering Consultants
  • Wright Landscapes
  • Horticon
  • Groundwork Landscapes
  • Landscape Engineering.

