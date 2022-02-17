Salford selects highways contractors

Salford’s technical and highways works framework runs for three years from 7th February 2022 to 6th February 2025.

It is structured across six lots: minor civils; vehicle restraint system inspection, installation and repair; drainage investigation and repair; structures and bridges; coring and site investigations; and landscape and associated works.

The 19 suppliers selected across the various lots are:

Argyle North West Construction

Bethell Group

Colas

Eric Wright Civil Engineering

P Casey Land Reclamation

Rosgal

Coating Services

Protek Fencing

General Utilities North West

Ae Yates

No Dig Drainage Solutions

Amalgamated Construction

Pavement Testing Service

Construction Testing Solutions

Concept Engineering Consultants

Wright Landscapes

Horticon

Groundwork Landscapes

Landscape Engineering.

