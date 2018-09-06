Salini Impregilo team picked for Lima airport project

Lima Airport Partners (LAP), which is controlled by German airport operator Fraport, has selected the team for design and construction of the project at Jorge Chavez International Airport.

The project includes the construction of a second runway and a passenger terminal. The airport will eventually cover nine million square metres - rather than the current two million - and be able to serve 30 million passengers a year.

Salini Impregilo has had a presence in Peru since the 1960s and has carried out more than 25 infrastructure projects there including roads and the Mantaro hydroelectric dam. It is currently working on the construction of Line 2 and part of Line 4 of Lima’s new metro for a combined 35km of underground track with 35 stations.