Salini lands $524m Florida reservoir

The project to build the Caloosahatchee (C43) West Basin Storage Reservoir has been commissioned by the South Florida Water Management District as part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. The work is aimed at reducing harmful discharges into the Caloosahatchee Estuary in Hendry County by 2024.

Lane’s contract includes the construction of an earth-fill dam with a perimeter of about 26.2km and a separator dam of length 4.5km. The reservoir will encompass about 40.5 square kilometres and store 209.7 million cubic metres of water when full.

When it rains, the reservoir will capture water run-offs contaminated by residential and agricultural developments in the area. During dry periods, it will maintain a desirable minimum flow of fresh water to the estuary, reducing extreme salinity changes.