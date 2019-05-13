Salini team lands €530m Turkish high-speed railway

The team will build a 153km section of the new ‘Orient Express’ route between Istanbul and the border with Bulgaria. Salini Impregilo will lead with a 50.01% stake in a joint‐venture with Turkish builder Kolin İnşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret.

The four-year project is receiving financing from the European Union via the European Investment Bank. The line will be part of the Orient/East‐Med Corridor of the Trans‐European Transport Network (TEN‐T), which connects EU member countries.

The project, overseen by the Directorate General of Turkish State Railways, will reduce travel times, increase safety and contribute to the development of the region.

The contract will link Halkali and Kapikule stations with a double track that will replace the existing single track. Work includes electrification, signalling and other auxiliary civil works related to that section of the line. Trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 200km/h. The contract also guarantees the immediate availability of machines to move 80 million cubic metres of earth.