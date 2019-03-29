Salini team wins major Italian rail contract

Salini Impregilo and consortium partner Astaldi will build a section of the line that runs for some 18.7km between the towns of Avellino and Benevento. The contract includes the construction of a station at Hirpinia and a stop at Apice, three tunnels and four viaducts. Salini Impregilo has a 60% stake in the consortium.

The line will form improve connections with southern Italy and form part of the Trans-European Network (TEN), an initiative designed to integrate rail transport networks across the continent.

Salini Impregilo is already working another part of the Naples-Bari line: a 15.5km section between Naples and Cancello.

The line has been commissioned by Rete Ferroviara Italiana, a unit of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, the state-owned railway company.