Construction News

Fri March 29 2019

Salini team wins major Italian rail contract

10 hours A consortium led by Salini Impregilo has won a €608m (£520m) contract to build a section of a high-capacity railway that will link the Italian cities of Naples and Bari.

Salini Impregilo and consortium partner Astaldi will build a section of the line that runs for some 18.7km between the towns of Avellino and Benevento. The contract includes the construction of a station at Hirpinia and a stop at Apice, three tunnels and four viaducts. Salini Impregilo has a 60% stake in the consortium.

The line will form improve connections with southern Italy and form part of the Trans-European Network (TEN), an initiative designed to integrate rail transport networks across the continent.

Salini Impregilo is already working another part of the Naples-Bari line: a 15.5km section between Naples and Cancello.

The line has been commissioned by Rete Ferroviara Italiana, a unit of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, the state-owned railway company.

