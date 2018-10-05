Salini wins Florida highway contract

Lane will design and build a 2.63-miles section of the Wekiva Parkway including a new interchange in Seminole County north of Orlando. The project is part of the 25-mile tolled Wekiva Parkway, which will provide travel alternatives and relieve other area roads of traffic congestion between the counties of Orange, Lake, and Seminole.

The project aims to protect the wildlife that the parkway will encroach upon by creating 3,400 acres of conservation land, numerous wildlife bridges and elevated roadways to reduce accidents between vehicles and wildlife.

Construction is to begin in early 2019 and end in 2022.