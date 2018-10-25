Salini wins US contracts worth $400m

In North Carolina, Lane has been selected as ‘best value proposer’ for a US$346m contract to design and build improvements to the I-440/US 1, including the widening of the interstate to six lanes from four over a 6.5-miles length. The work, which also involves replacing the road pavement and bridges and upgrading interchanges, is expected to start in early 2019 and be completed by mid-2023.

In Tennessee, it has won a US$39m contract to upgrade a major treatment plant in Knoxville to increase its secondary treatment capacity of sanitary sewer flows during heavy rainfall to up to about 454 million litres per day. Work is expected to start immediately and be completed by 2021.