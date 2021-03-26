Samsung wins Singapore station and tunnels contract

The future Hougang Interchange Station

Samsung C&T Corporation won the S$604m (£327m) contract for Hougang Interchange Station and the associated tunnels on the first phase of the Cross Island Line. The project also includes alterations and additions to the existing Hougang station along the North East Line (NEL).

The company is currently involved in the construction of Caldecott and Marine Parade stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Xilin station on the Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) Extension and some stretches of tunnels along the North-South Corridor. It has previously completed the construction of Hougang and Kovan stations along NEL, as well as Expo and Upper Changi stations along DTL3.

Construction works for the new project are expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with passenger service due to begin in 2030.

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western areas, linking hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. Almost half of its stations will be interchanges with other rail lines. The first phase is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill, serving residential and industrial areas. Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk