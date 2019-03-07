Sandvik appoints new French distributor for mobile crushers

Representatives from Sandvik have met their counterparts at BM

From 1 April, BM will be supplying a full range of Sandvik mobile crushing and screening equipment as well as be providing spare parts and aftermarket service. The company has over 100 years’ experience in the industry and has been a Caterpillar dealer since 1929.

Norbert Lentschig, sales manager for Sandvik Mobiles in Europe, said: “We are delighted to work with such a trusted supplier. Their industry expertise and local customer knowledge provides great synergies with our products. This, combined with their strong aftermarket support will enable us to take our growth to the next level.”

BM sales director Alexis Machenaud added: “We are very enthusiastic about the launch of our imminent partnership with Sandvik Mobile Crushers & Screens. This range of products will complement our Caterpillar offering among our quarry, road and demolition clients and is a collaboration eagerly anticipated by the BM team.” He added that BM will also be offering its range of finance, rental, service agreements services to all mobile crushing and screening customers.