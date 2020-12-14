Sany appoints lift truck dealer for diggers

Left to right are Sany UK & Ireland director Tony Thorpe with MSM DRH directors Dean Tandy, Kevin Ratcliffe, Christine Waring and Sany UK & Ireland director Leigh Harris

Sany, China’s biggest privately-owned manufacturer of construction machinery, is reorganising it UK dealer network five years after its entry to the UK market.

Worcester-based MSM DRH, which represents Toyota forklifts, will now sell Sany excavators across the West Midlands, including Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

Previously, MSM DRH has specialised in materials handling machinery, although its franchise does extend to Gehl loaders and NC dumpers.

“The West Midlands region is a highly populated market, therefore, we needed to appoint a very strong partner with a reputation for providing excellent support,” said Simon Zhu, managing director of Sany UK & Ireland. “MSM DRH is a company which we believe has this reputation, combined with excellent coverage.”

MSM DRH managing director Alan Barnes said: “We pride ourselves on our excellent service and customer care. Pairing the robust, quality product from Sany with our focus on industry leading support will create a very attractive package for customers across this region.”

