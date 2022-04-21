Sany enters UK piling rig market

The Sany SR235M

Sany UK describes the 90-tonne SR235 as “designed for all arduous geotechnical conditions”.

It is powered by a Stage V TAD 1181VE Volvo engine and offers different modes with rotary large diameter piles, continuous flight auger, casing and low headroom options.

The SR235M and SR285M are the first in a series that will cover all aspects of augured, drilled, and driven piling. The two larger models will later be joined by the smaller and lighter SR125 offering contractors an alternative for urban environments.

Sany’s factory in Beijing produces up to 3,000 rigs per year with more than 19 different models available, sold in more than 50 countries already. The UK market, however, has proved itself generally resistant to Chinese-made machinery.

Paul McIntyre, business development manager for Sany Piling UK, said: “It’s an incredible time to enter the industry in the UK with high demand for both our core disciplines of rotary and CFA solutions. Large scale projects such as HS2 and a buoyant piling industry with new projects finally getting out of the ground are helping to drive the demand.”

He added: “We have the support of the R&D team in Beijing 24/7 providing valuable, technical knowledge when needed and our rigs are backed by nationwide aftersales service and parts support to ensure a complete piling delivery solution in the unlikely event of any machine downtime.”

