Chinese equipment manufacturer Sany has used bauma China 2026 to launch what it claims is the industry's first cabless 100t autonomous battery-electric mining truck.

Designated the SKT165Ei, the rigid hauler dispenses entirely with an operator station. Sany reports that removing the cab increases the truck's payload ratio by 12 percent.

Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture with 2C fast-charging capability, the battery pack can allegedly be recharged in under 35 minutes. The manufacturer states that the machine is engineered to load, haul and dump autonomously via cloud dispatch, even in remote mining locations with poor network coverage.

The SKT165Ei formed the centrepiece of Sany's intelligence hall at the Shanghai exhibition, which was structured around autonomous machine design, connected fleets and artificial intelligence site management.

Alongside the mining truck, the company displayed its E-MOVE prototype, offering an early look at an all-electric robotic excavator.

Outside the exhibition hall, Sany demonstrated its driverless road-building equipment, including the new SSR360C-10E cabless all-electric roller. Sany claims that multi-agent scheduling boosts the roller's efficiency by more than 20 percent, while its guidance system tracks planned paths to within 5 centimetres. Equipped with a battery capacity exceeding 1,000 kWh, the machine is said to operate for over 12 hours on a single charge.

According to the company, its autonomous paving fleets have been in commercial use since 2019, logging more than 5,000 kilometres across over 60 projects, including a continuous 480-hour expressway shift. Under this system, a single operator using a tablet can supervise up to 15 machines simultaneously.

To coordinate these fleets, Sany launched SanVIST, an upgraded connectivity platform replacing its MySANY app. The platform incorporates an AI agent called SANY Neo, designed to handle project operations, work guidance, repair diagnostics, task coordination and parts identification.

The manufacturer also highlighted its smart green concrete batching plant, claiming that automated AI production control eliminates manual intervention and improves operating efficiency by 20 percent.