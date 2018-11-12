Saudi Arabia announces Yemen airport project

When complete, the rebuilt airport in the city of Marib, east of the capital Sanaa, will accommodate up to two million travellers a year.

"This is an exciting project that gets to the heart of what Yemen needs right now in terms of employment and economic opportunities,” said Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, who is also the director of SDRPY.

“Its proximity to the capital means it could also revive the efforts to join the regions of al-Jawf, Shabwah and Hadramaut. This essential work, and many projects like it, can't wait – the people of Yemen need it now, even as we tirelessly strive for a political solution to the conflict.”