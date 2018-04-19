Takuechi Finance Takuechi Finance
Fri April 20 2018

News » International » US-Saudi JV targets innovative power projects » published 19 Apr 2018

US-Saudi JV targets innovative power projects

Louis Berger has announced the signing of a joint venture agreement to support innovative ways of providing power in remote areas of Saudi Arabia.

Frank Jordano of Louis Berger and Sheikh Khalid Al-Boayz of KFB Holding Group Above: Frank Jordano of Louis Berger and Sheikh Khalid Al-Boayz of KFB Holding Group

The memorandum of understanding sets up a joint venture, Louis Berger Power KSA. The JV brings together infrastructure engineering and program management firm Louis Berger and KFB Holding Group, a Riyadh-based, family-owned business providing electrical equipment manufacturing, contracting, construction and industrial services.

Louis Berger Power KSA will operate as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. The MoU recognizes a shared objective to new ideas and power technologies for greater efficiency, productivity and outreach in remote and off-grid locations. The JV’s capabilities span traditional and modular fuel-burning power plants, electrical distribution, renewable power and ‘smart grid’ technology.

“We’re honoured and pleased to partner with KFB Holding Group, a company that has been a key driver in the development of industrial manufacturing capacity in Saudi Arabia for over 30 years,” said Alaa Abdul ‘Alex’ Samad, Louis Berger Power Middle East/Africa regional director. “This strategic partnership is crucial as we continue to strengthen our ties with the KSA through a synergistic EPC power team that offers solutions for a better world.”

 

This article was published on 19 Apr 2018 (last updated on 19 Apr 2018).

