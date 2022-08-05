Scaffolder trials money-saving fuel additive

Putting something new in the tank

Banbury-based Allsafe Scaffolding runs a fleet of 44 vans and lorries. For three months it is putting an additive in three of the vehicles to see if they get more miles out of the tank.

The additive is supplied by London-based SulNOx Group, which claims that its product, called SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner, reduces emissions and increases engine efficiency.

Allsafe managing director Andrew Simmonds said: “We are always looking for new ways to minimise our environmental impact. Reducing carbon emissions is one of the ways we can achieve this. With so much scrutiny on the construction industry and so many of our esteemed customers working towards a greener way to build, we are actively trying to play our part and ultimately have a positive impact locally.

“On top of that, with fuel prices remaining high, we are actively looking at improving the efficiency of our ever-growing fleet. The SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner ticks both boxes for us and we are excited to see the results of the evaluation and explore how it could benefit us in the long-term.”

SulNOxEco is a unique, advanced fuel additive made from natural, biodegradable ingredients that has been shown to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the production of harmful emissions including CO2 and fine particulate matter.

SulNOx chief executive Ben Richardson has no doubt that Allsafe will see the difference. “Our technology is verified with real world data from numerous tests and trials, so we know the impact we can have across many industries,” he said. “Particularly in construction and commercial transportation, moving to a wholly electric fleet or using alternatives from traditional fuels is currently not a viable option. We offer a credible and scalable solution for the here and now, vital for climate goals, that can make a significant difference to air quality and emissions, and potentially give commercial users a green edge over competitors.”

