Scaffolders reach new heights in safety

Operatives working for member companies of the National Access & Scaffolding Confederation (NASC) suffered just 74 workplace lost-time injuries in 2019, and no fatalities.

NASC membership runs to more than 240 scaffolding contractors and 17,000 operatives.

The 74 incidents equate to one injury for every 230 operatives, a significant improvement on 2018’s rate of one injury for every 150 operatives.

Of the 74 incidents, 13 were recorded as major, requiring hospital treatment, with the remaining 61 recorded as over 7-days. These figures are both the lowest on record.

Slips, trips and falls on the same level (STFs) accounts for the majority of the reported incidents – 28. This is 15th consecutive year that STFs have been the predominant cause of injury to operatives, accounting for 21% of all injuries reported in 2019.

Falls from height decreased from 22 in 2018 to 12 in 2019, with only one operative falling a distance of more than four metres. However, material falls from height rose from four in 2018 to nine in 2019.

NASC president Lynn Way said: “The top-line figures make for great reading; with record low accidents recorded despite a record high number of NASC members and NASC operatives, and year-on-year reductions in most accident categories.

“These achievements are only made possible by the commitment of the NASC and its members to put in place the highest standards of safety procedures and practices and make improvements whenever and wherever possible.”

NASC managing director Robin James added: “We are delighted to have recorded such encouraging figures. This sends out a clear message to the wider construction industry that the NASC and its members place safety at the heart of its working practices and endeavour to make further improvements whenever possible.”

