Scaffolding contractor fined for training and supervision breaches

Leeds Magistrates Court heard how in October 2016 an employee of Whiterose Scaffolding (Leeds) Ltd turned over a forklift truck he was driving in the yard. Trapped underneath, he sustained serious internal injuries and still lives with constant chronic pain and severe mobility issues.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to train employees in the safe operation of forklift trucks and failed to provide adequate supervision and monitoring to ensure trucks were only operated by trained drivers.

Whiterose Scaffolding (Leeds) Ltd of Holbeck Lane, Leeds pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. It was fined £54,270 and ordered to pay £8000 in costs.

HSE inspector Andrea Jones said after the hearing: “The employee’s injuries were life changing and could have been fatal. The impact has been devastating on him and his family. Other employees were put at risk as a result of the company allowing fork lift trucks to be used without the appropriate training and monitoring of drivers. Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workers in the safe system of working.”