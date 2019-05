The scam email, headlined ‘Premium OPT-IN Attendees List - PLANTWORX 2019’, purports to come from the event organisers and uses the official logo. It offers recipients the opportunity to purchase email marketing lists but has no validity.

Plantworx organisers confirmed that the tireseom email was not from them and urged anyone who receives it to delete it. “We will be investigating further,” they said.

Plantworx 2019 takes place 11th-13th June at the East of England Showground in Peterborough.