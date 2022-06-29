  1. Instagram
Wed June 29 2022

Scape names eight for £750m midlands and east framework

12 hours Local authority procurement agency Scape has selected eight contractors for a regional construction framework for the midlands and the east of England regions.

Scape has selected Jeakins Weir, Stepnell, GF Tomlinson, Lindum Group, Ashe Construction, Conamar, Clegg Construction and RG Carter for the framework, which makes the contractors prequalified for construction projects up to a value of £7.5m in the midlands and the east of England regions.

The framework starts on 26th August 2022 and has a maximum value of £750m over its four-year term.

The next generation framework will operate under a parallel lotting structure to provide public sector clients with more choice before commissioning a project.  This is alongside a new ‘net zero-ready’ lifecycle agreement feature, to support public sector sustainability goals.

The results of the procurement are: 

Lot Geography covered: Lot value Project value Contractor
Lot 1 Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire £150m £0 - £7.5m Jeakins Weir
Lot 2 Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire £150m £0 - £7.5m Stepnell
Lot 3 Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland £150m £0 - £7.5m GF Tomlinson
Lot 4 Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland £150m £0 - £7.5m Lindum Group
Lot 5 Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire £37.5m £0 - £7.5m Ashe Construction
Lot 6 Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire £37.5m £0 - £7.5m Conamar
Lot 7 Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Peterborough, Suffolk £37.5m £0 - £7.5m Clegg Construction
Lot 8 Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Peterborough, Suffolk £37.5m £0 - £7.5m RG Carter

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

