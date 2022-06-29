Scape names eight for £750m midlands and east framework

Scape has selected Jeakins Weir, Stepnell, GF Tomlinson, Lindum Group, Ashe Construction, Conamar, Clegg Construction and RG Carter for the framework, which makes the contractors prequalified for construction projects up to a value of £7.5m in the midlands and the east of England regions.

The framework starts on 26th August 2022 and has a maximum value of £750m over its four-year term.

The next generation framework will operate under a parallel lotting structure to provide public sector clients with more choice before commissioning a project. This is alongside a new ‘net zero-ready’ lifecycle agreement feature, to support public sector sustainability goals.

The results of the procurement are:

Lot Geography covered: Lot value Project value Contractor Lot 1 Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire £150m £0 - £7.5m Jeakins Weir Lot 2 Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire £150m £0 - £7.5m Stepnell Lot 3 Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland £150m £0 - £7.5m GF Tomlinson Lot 4 Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland £150m £0 - £7.5m Lindum Group Lot 5 Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire £37.5m £0 - £7.5m Ashe Construction Lot 6 Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire £37.5m £0 - £7.5m Conamar Lot 7 Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Peterborough, Suffolk £37.5m £0 - £7.5m Clegg Construction Lot 8 Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Peterborough, Suffolk £37.5m £0 - £7.5m RG Carter

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk