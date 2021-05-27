SCF opens £5bn residential framework

SCF has issued an invitation to tender for a residential delivery & development framework valued at £5.16bn.

The four-year framework is being created to support public sector residential construction and development across the south of England.

Requests to participate must be submitted by noon on 2nd July 2021.

The framework will be divided into:

Larger value projects (£30m+) - delivered in three sub-lots (southwest, southeast and London), allowing up to six suppliers per sub-lot.

Smaller value projects (£15m+) – delivered in seven regional sub-lots, with up to eight suppliers per sub-lot.

The lots are split between schemes of 10-75 houses and 65+ houses. SCF expects to appoint contractors and developers to more than one lot.

Kingsley Clarke, operations lead for Southern Construction Framework, said: “This high-value new framework will help our public sector clients unlock delivery of over £5bn of public residential work.

“Our emphasis is on delivering value across all public sector projects that are built under this framework, but we are keen to avoid a race to the bottom. We want to work with developers and contractors that share our commitment to quality and collaboration, so that we can build a portfolio of innovative developments that showcase the southern regions.”

For more information see scfresidential.org.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk