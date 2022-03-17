SCF starts talks on £6bn Construct framework

The £6bn framework is a planned successor to the existing Southern Construction Framework and is designed to deliver public sector construction projects in education, health, sport & leisure, fire & police, build-to-rent and more.

The purpose of the PIN is to advise prospective contractors of upcoming market engagement, including a supplier information event (12th April 2022) and subsequent tender process.

The framework will be divided into three regional lots:

Southwest England – with an upper and lower value band in this lot for the first time

Southeast England

London

The contract model will be two-stage open book to allow collaborative working and early contractor involvement.

This tender notice marks the fifth generation of the ‘Construct’ Framework, the framework and its predecessors have delivered more than £7bn of construction work for over 200 government bodies since 2007.

For more details see www.find-tender.service (Notice 007109-2022).

