Schiphol seeks new contractor after lack of progress

Schiphol said that, after intensive consultation with the current contractor, the construction joint venture Ballast Nedam TAV, Schiphol decided to end the cooperation.

“As announced during the presentation of the interim results this year, the completion of pier A is not proceeding as expected,” said a statement from the client. “We have had extensive discussions about this with the contractor, during which we did not reach an agreement. This is unfortunate for all parties. We are currently working on a plan to complete and deliver pier A with other contractors as soon as possible.”

Hanne Buis, chief projects & assets officer at Royal Schiphol Group, said: “This plan will include putting the majority of remaining scope of pier A out to tender. Once the tender procedure has been completed, Schiphol and the new contractors will make a schedule for the delivery of the pier.”

The contract, which had been awarded the joint venture of Ballast Nedam and TAV Construction in April 2018, included the construction of the pier, gatehouses and the surrounding aircraft stands. The 55,000m2 pier will feature five gates for narrow-body aircraft on the north side and three gates for wide-body aircraft on the south side. Commissioning of the pier had been planned for the end of 2019.

