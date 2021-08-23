Scotland agrees first tranche of £60m for play parks

The Scottish government and local government body Cosla have agreed that each local authority will receive a share of the funding to improve the standard of existing play parks, enhancing play opportunities for children and young people.

The funding is the first round of the Scottish government’s total planned investment of £60m for play park renovation over this parliamentary term.

Minister for children Clare Haughey said: “We know that play is an absolutely crucial part of children’s health and well-being and as we continue to recover from the pandemic, playing outside will allow children to reconnect with each other and allow them to return to enjoying their childhood.

“Our overall investment of £60 million will ensure that all children across Scotland have access to quality play in their own community and helps to deliver on children’s right to play, enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“We will continue to listen to children and young people throughout this process to ensure our funding is spent on play spaces that work for all.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk