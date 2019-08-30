Scotland does £7.5m deal for vehicle charging points

Nicola Sturgeon discussed the scheme during a visit to the University of Strathclyde Power Networks Demonstration Centre

The new partnership will include Transport Scotland, SP Energy Networks and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN). The partnership includes Scottish government funding of £5m and at least an additional £2.5m from the network companies. It will deliver trial projects to take place in 2020-2021.

As part of the project, SSEN will examine what electricity network infrastructure will be required to support the increasing number of people travelling to the north of Scotland by electric vehicles. Infrastructure needs for new charging points along the route of the ‘Electric A9’ will be also be identified and mapped.

In central and southern Scotland, SP Energy Networks will deliver additional public electric vehicle chargers integrated with the electricity network. The pilot project will develop a model to increase the pace, accessibility and efficiency of the deployment of public chargers.

Speaking during a visit to the University of Strathclyde Power Networks Demonstration Centre, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This partnership highlights the critical role that electricity networks have to play in delivering a zero carbon energy system, and in facilitating an electric vehicle revolution and the provision of clean energy for transport.

“This project will develop a new model for delivering both EV charging and electricity network infrastructure which can more effectively satisfy Scotland’s ambitions, including delivering inclusive universal access to the benefits of the decarbonisation of transport.

“We have invested over £30 million since 2011 to establish one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle charging networks in Europe. There are now over 1,000 points across the country as part of our commitment to help people make the move to low and zero carbon vehicles.” The 1,000 point milestone was reached earlier this month.

Frank Mitchell, CEO SP Energy Networks said: “This strategic partnership will allow us to efficiently join the dots between renewable electricity generation, the distribution network, and public electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to make sure all drivers across Scotland have equal access to our electric future.”

