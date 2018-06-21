Scotland mandates sprinklers for social housing

Scotland already requires all new high-rise domestic buildings over 18 metres, whether private or social, to have automatic fire suppression systems fitted. The new move extends this requirement to all new social housing regardless of size.

The measure was initially proposed by David Stewart MSP but has now been adopted by the government.

Scotland’s housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “I am very grateful to David Stewart for his work on bringing forward this important issue and gaining cross-party support for his proposal. I can confirm that the Scottish government will implement the aim of Mr Stewart’s proposal and will bring forward legislation as soon as is practicable in this Parliamentary session.

“This is an opportunity to further improve standards in our social housing and this work will be taken forward alongside the recommendations of the two reviews of building standards and fire safety which we will consult on later this summer.”