Scotland reaches 1,000 electric vehicle charge points

The Scottish government said that it plans to develop one of the most comprehensive charging networks in Europe. The average distance between any given location to the nearest public charging point is now 2.78 miles in Scotland – compared to 3.77 miles in England.

The points are being put in place through ChargePlace Scotland. It was announced earlier this year that 800 more public charging points are planned through the Switched on Towns & Cities Challenge Fund and the Local Authority Installation Programme. The continued development is in line with the Scottish government’s aim of phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson announced the 1,000-point milestone as he visited East Ayrshire Council’s first fully electric car park, where every bay can support vehicle charging. The council has received over half a million pounds in 2018/19 from the Scottish government to support this project and others.

Matheson said: “World-class charging infrastructure is critical in developing range confidence and encouraging people to make the switch to electric vehicles. At the same time, the continued development of our infrastructure sends a global message that Scotland is ready for a revolution in e-mobility.

“The uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles is central to our energy strategy, our climate change plan and our goal of making Scotland’s air quality the best in Europe. It’s fantastic that Scotland now benefits from over 1,000 charge points including close to two hundred 50 kilowatt rapid chargers.”

Councillor Douglas Reid, leader of East Ayrshire Council, said: “Within East Ayrshire we are investing in infrastructure for our own electric fleet vehicles and for the travelling public. The extensive programme will see charging points being installed in over 20 locations, ensuring that electric vehicles become a clear choice for consumers.

“Improving infrastructure and connectivity in East Ayrshire will help to extend economic opportunity, attracting new investment to protect existing jobs and creating new employment opportunities.”

