Scotland promises £27m for active travel projects

The projects are amongst more than 200 across Scotland receiving funding through a programme operated by Transport Scotland with walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Sturgeon said: “On climate change Scotland is leading globally - but we must support local action too. We are investing over £500 million in new bus priority infrastructure, to make journeys faster, greener and more convenient.

“We want people to walk and cycle more too - reducing our carbon footprint and improving our health. So I can announce today new investment for local projects the length and breadth of our nation. From Ayr to Aberdeen, a fund of £27 million will support more than 200 schemes to make it easier for people to cycle and to walk.”

The first of the ‘Places for Everyone’ projects are:

design of a project that aims to transform the accessibility of Ayr town centre for people on bike and foot as well as those with reduced mobility, through regenerating High Street Sandgate and River Street.

a community-led project to build an accessible, traffic-free walking and cycling route linking the villages of Killearn, Balfron and Boquhan in southwest Stirlingshire. The Places for Everyone funding will give the community group the opportunity to carry out design and feasibility studies for the route.

construction of Maidencraig Active Travel Links, a ‘green infrastructure’ project that will use the recent creation of a flood management and wetland area as an opportunity to provide for, and prioritise, walking and cycling in the Maidencraig area of Aberdeen.

design of Musselburgh Active Travel Links – funding for the design of key walking and cycling routes identified in the East Lothian Active Travel Improvement Plan and other reports

design of North City Way - a continuous traffic-free, segregated cycle route, which aims to link Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire and Milton in Glasgow to the city centre.

