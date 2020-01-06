Scotland sets date for low-carbon rules for homes

Renewable and low-carbon heating systems will also be phased in for non-domestic buildings given consent to build from 2024 as part of a number of Scottish government initiatives to help tackle the climate emergency, said energy minister Paul Wheelhouse.

New regulations will be developed to ensure the measures are adopted. The move to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions for new-build homes will run alongside a £30m investment in renewable heat projects.

“Scotland is internationally recognised for its leadership on tackling climate change and for responding to the global climate emergency by setting an ambitious target to reach ‘net zero’ emissions by 2045,” said Wheelhouse. “We have also set a challenging interim target of achieving a 75% reduction in emissions by 2030.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that the pace of decarbonising Scotland’s domestic and non-domestic buildings has to increase significantly to achieve those aims, and emissions from our buildings will have to fall close to zero.

“We will ensure that new homes and buildings across Scotland meet the challenge of the climate emergency, combining the action we need to take on climate change with our ambition to provide affordable, warm homes.”

The Scottish Government is also reviewing the energy standards that are included in building regulations as part of plans to improve the energy efficiency of new buildings.

