Scotland sets out energy efficiency options

It said that the targets and the legislation introduced will ensure improvements to properties, wider economic benefits and the creation of jobs.

Minister for local government, housing and planning Kevin Stewart said: “We are committed to delivering energy efficient improvements to properties across Scotland. This year will see £145 million invested in its ongoing delivery. Our aims are ambitious and credible and we have a clear action plan to ensure they are also achievable.

“If we can move faster in our plans, we will. This consultation explores alternative dates for long-term domestic energy efficiency targets, and the implications or opportunities for accelerating target dates from 2040 to 2030.”

He added that the consultation sets out the Scottish government’s approach to legislating on energy efficiency and invites views on the recommendations received from a skills and supply chain working group. Views are also being sought on the long-term approach to regulation of energy efficiency in the private rented sector.

“This consultation exercise seeks vital evidence from partner organisations and the general public to inform future policy development,” he said. “We can make our homes warmer and greener but without risking increased cost to the public purse or owners.”

The consultation also sets out our approach to legislating for Energy Efficiency Scotland regulation of the heat network sector to support the deployment of this key low carbon heat technology, he said.

“There are a variety of energy efficiency issues raised in this consultation and we encourage as many people as possible to be part of this continued conversation.”