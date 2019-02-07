Scotland signs offshore wind pact with New Jersey

“Scotland has a world-class offshore wind industry and we are looking forward to learning from them as we establish offshore wind farms in our state,” said New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.

The agreement sets climate and clean energy targets, recognising the role of offshore wind in particular.

Scotland is seen as a leader in offshore wind innovation, hosting the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult innovation centre and the world’s first floating offshore wind farm. New Jersey has established a goal of 3,500MW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The two administrations have agreed to

share experience and best practices on tackling climate change;

work with like-minded countries, states and regions to increase ambition on climate change;

promote business and economic opportunities created by the transition to a low carbon economy.

Sturgeon previously signed an agreement with the Governor of California which has led to the sharing of expertise and development around offshore wind, wave and tidal energy.

She has also also announced the appointment of Barry Logue as the new renewables specialist for the East Coast of North America, which Opportunity North East and Scottish Development International are co-funding. The new role focuses on building connections for Scotland in the renewables sector in North America, identifying commercial opportunities in the supply chain and supporting Scottish companies to compete and win business in this emerging market.

Sturgeon said: “We all have a moral responsibility to tackle climate change and the Scottish Government has set ambitious targets to reduce emissions and increase our electricity from renewable sources. Climate change is a global problem and agreements like these, working in partnership with like-minded administrations, will help us tackle the harmful effects it has on the planet. I look forward to working with New Jersey as we work towards our shared ambitions.”

Murphy added: “As New Jersey progresses on the path to 100 percent clean energy, we are grateful to partner with Scotland to tackle the issue of climate change head on.”