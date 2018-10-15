Scotland tenders £40m of plant frameworks

The framework agreements, which have estimated values of between £2m and £8m for a total of £40m, are being tendered by Scotland Excel, a non-profit service shared by the 32 local authorities.

The contracts involve providing Scottish local authorities and various other contracting authorities with a mechanism to procure various items light and heavy plant including, excavators, forklifts,telehandlers, dumpers, dozers, pavers, planers, chip spreaders, mobile pot hole fillers and pressure washers. Councils may request lease quotations and plant buy- back options as well as options for disposal of aged plant options and secondhand plant purchase.

The deadline is 12 November 2018.