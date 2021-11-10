Scotland to lead the way in reducing methane from cows

North Ayrshire Council leader Joe Cullinane welcomed confirmation that DSM will build the factory in Dalry. “This £100m+ investment will bring a hugely important and positive impact to the economy of North Ayrshire, with the welcome news that DSM’s current workforce of more than 300 employees is expected to increase by 10% and a further 100 -150 construction jobs will be created during the two-year construction period.”

Bovaer is a feed additive for cows researched and developed over 10 years by DSM. Just a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer per cow per day consistently reduces enteric methane emission by approximately 30% for dairy cows and even higher percentages (up till 90%) for beef cows, said DSM. The endeavour to develop Bovaer encompassed over 10 years, 45 on-farm trials in 13 countries across four continents, and more than 48 peer-reviewed studies published in independent scientific journals, said the company.

Cullinane said: “It is incredible to think that it’s base in Dalry, located just 20 miles from the COP 26 venue, will be playing its part in addressing climate change across the world.” He added that DSM has long been part of the area’s manufacturing landscape. “For over 60 years the plant in Dalry has been the only producer of vitamin C in the Western world. The announcement of this new pioneering product safeguards the existing jobs and continues to support the 230 local supply chain jobs connected with the site.

“I am immensely proud that the committed workforce of DSM will be part of this incredible advance in technology, which will see global benefits for the climate and environment.”

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, co-CEOs of DSM, said: “First of all we are pleased with the Scottish government’s support of the build-up of our production capacity of Bovaer, particularly within the context of COP26, where the importance of fast climate action through reduction of methane emissions is emphasized again. We are looking forward offering a scientifically proven effective solution to the challenge of methane emissions by farming. As food systems and climate crisis are intrinsically linked, addressing the challenge of sustainable animal farming for a healthy planet is pivotal.”

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, said: “Methane reducing feed additives are a crucial part of the solutions that the agriculture sector needs to deploy towards achieving climate ambitions. This multi-million-pound investment will make Scotland the home of this innovative product and highlights that Scotland is leading the way in delivering a net zero future.”

