Scott Bros invests £4m in ‘urban quarry’

CGI of the new plant

The company is calling its new wash plant “the country’s largest urban quarry”.

Scott Bros’ current wash plant at Norton Bottoms, near Stockton-on-Tees handles up to 50 tonnes of inert material per hour, while the new plant in South Bank, Middlesbrough will be capable of processing a further 200 tons per hour.

Work has begun to prepare the ground and, as part of the plan, Scott Bros will restore the site by removing and recycling decades worth of demolished concrete, rubble and metalwork left over from previous industry.

The new facility will have England’s largest wash plant, producing course and fine sand, as well as five different grades of aggregate. The aim is to have it fully operational by July 2022.

Peter Scott, a director of Scott Bros, said: “We are experiencing huge demand for our recycled sand and aggregate. Normally we can build up a stockpile, but it is being loaded onto the trucks and going straight out to customers as quickly as we can process it.”

Redcar MP Jacob Young with Peter Scott and Bob Borthwick on the South Bank site of Scott Bros’ new wash plant

Fellow director Bob Borthwick added: “We have tripled our original investment to ensure Scott Bros is able to reuse and recycle as much material as possible by designing out waste and creating sustainable solutions.”

Mike Bibby, business development manager of CDE, which designed and manufactured the wash plant, said: “This plant will be the first CDE solution of its kind in the region. With its capability in handling tough material, the patented technology in this modular solution will assist Scott Bros to maximise product yield from their feed material as well as guaranteeing a lifetime of superior performance. We are excited to be partnering with Scott Bros to drive towards a more sustainable future.”

