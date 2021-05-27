Scottish architect unveils plans for super-tall Russian tower

Martin Kettle's design - click to enlarge

The tower will be built in St Petersburg and its 703-metre planned height will put it second to Dubai’s 828-metre Burj Khalifa.

Kettle Collective said that the new Lakhta Centre II will boast the highest occupied floor and viewing gallery of any building in the world. It will be more than double the height of the UK’s 310-metre Shard.

The tower will be located on the outskirts of St Petersburg and will stand alongside what is currently Europe’s tallest building, the Lakhta Center (462 metres), which is the headquarters for energy giant Gazprom.

Design lead, Tony Kettle, who is also behind the Falkirk Wheel, designed the Lakhta Centre when he worked at architectural firm RMJM after creating the winning design in an international competition for the Gazprom tower in 2006. Kettle Collective was formed in 2012

The tower is seen as a complimentary development to the first Lakhta Center.

It will house multi-car lifts that make use regenerating energy from the movement of the lift.

“The new Lakhta Center will be a template of sustainable design for global high-rise projects,” says Tony Kettle. “It will have the best in class low energy design and a mix of uses that will create a vertical atrium space with a vibrant centre as the heart for this new business district.

“The design is both aesthetic and functional as it will reduce considerable wind forces that will impact the structure, in turn reducing the size of structural elements required within the building.

click to enlarge

“The tower is born out of a daring idea that has been inspired by energy in all of its forms, from helical waves generated around deep space quasars to the spirals of wave energy. The outer layer of the building is created from spiralling columns that form an open organic helical diagrid, while the structure is carved out by a series of spiral atriums shared with green vertical spaces.”

“Given its prominence and celebration of energy and sustainability, this project will be more than a city landmark, it will have national significance showcasing Russia on the world stage, as an investor in business, innovation and creative thinking,” says Kettle’s managing director, Colin Bone. “This is a hugely significant partnership for our studio and has come at a time of considerable global challenge, not just for Kettle Collective but for our industry as we navigate the impact of the pandemic. It highlights our extensive experience in the design of new buildings and communities across the world that are not only truly sustainable, but that celebrate the place.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk