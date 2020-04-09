Scottish company introduces US pothole repair product

Red Stag Materials was formed by industry specialists from across the asphalt sector and now offers a cold asphalt product, EZ Street. The company hopes that it will be adopted as a solution to Britain’s pothole backlog, which amounts over £11bn and could take 11 years to repair according to the latest Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance Survey.

EZ Street is described as offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional means of pothole repair and as being significantly faster to install than other options. It requires no heavy plant to install, and can be bulk-bought and stored for up to 12 months, said the company.

Red Stagg, which manufactures the product in the north-east of Scotland has also entered into a partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, who is using the product for the repair of roads across Grampian.

Red Stag Materials said that it has brought the product to the UK confident that it will translate to significant savings in manhours for local councils that use the product.

The company has also begun creating and looking to expand thenetwork of distributors to assist in making EZ Street available to everyone who may require it.

Red Stag Materials managing director Grant Shewan said: “Red Stag was founded in 2018, after my fellow directors and I noticed a significant lack of high-quality alternatives to traditional road repair products. We wanted to provide something that offers a higher quality and less expensive alternative, but crucially, one that’s also greener and more sustainable as well.

“We secured the exclusive UK rights to EZ Street, which gives us the tremendous opportunity to offer local authorities as well as private companies an efficient alternative to traditional hot asphalt materials.”

“Despite the product being new to the UK, it has a tried and trusted history in America, Canada and Australia, where it has become a staple product in both the private and public sector”

“EZ Street is unique in that it substitutes the diesel found in many cold asphalt solutions, with bio-fuel, making it more sustainable and less fossil fuel reliant.”

“Red Stag Materials are confident that our products and methodology will be similarly embraced in the UK and are excited to work with local authorities to help them get the best results out of our products and our experience.”

Red Stag Materials said that it has been able to assist local governments across the UK during the Covid-19 lockdown. The company has been able to supply local government with over 200 tonnes of EZ Street Asphalt.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk