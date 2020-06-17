Scottish construction gets £78m in ‘return to work’ plan

The money for construction is part of a £230m package designed to help stimulate Scotland’s economy following the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative covers construction, low-carbon projects, digitisation and business support and is intended to provide a flow of work for businesses and support jobs. It is funded by the reallocation of underspends from schemes interrupted by Covid-19.

Construction’s £78m includes £40m for regeneration projects and £20m for road maintenance.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes said: “The impact of Covid-19 has been enormous on both businesses and individuals and the Scottish government has so far spent more than £4 billion tackling its effects.

“We are also taking steps to accelerate our economic recovery and this package ensures that we can make immediate use of money which, because of the pandemic, might otherwise not have been spent this year.

“I do not underestimate the challenges we face but I also see opportunities. It is important we take this chance to reshape our economy in a way that works for everyone and promotes long-term growth, not just quick fixes.

“This £230 million delivers investment across Scotland and will boost the green recovery, speed up digitisation and bolster construction, supporting hundreds of jobs.”

She added that larger programmes will follow and that she will continue pressing the UK government both for new financial powers and greater certainty over funding.

“These additional powers are now absolutely essential – without them Scotland will be planning for recovery with one hand tied behind our back.”

