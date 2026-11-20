Isle of Lewis civil engineering firm D Mackay & Sons has added a 23t Hyundai HX230L crawler excavator to its fleet via Scottish dealer Hodge Plant.

The Next Generation machine joins a fleet of approximately 40 excavators, alongside articulated dump trucks and dozers, operating on civil engineering and construction projects across the Western Isles as well as north and western Scotland.

Founded 75 years ago by Duncan Mackay, the family-run business has transitioned from agricultural contracting and utilities work into broader civil engineering, including groundworks, peatland restoration, wind farm services, infrastructure, and bulk earthworks.

Operating roughly 45 miles off the Scottish mainland, the contractor relies on an in-house service team to maintain its plant. Managing Director Hector Mackay noted that Hyundai's move to 1,000-hour maintenance intervals on the HX230L, double the interval of the previous model, was a key factor in the purchasing decision alongside the manufacturer's warranty and the company's prior experience running an older Hyundai HX210A L.

"Service wise it's a big advantage with the longer service intervals, especially when you're in such a remote area," said Mr Mackay. "It cuts down costs for the dealer when coming out to the machines too."

The HX230L was introduced to Hyundai Construction Equipment's Next Generation tracked excavator line earlier this year. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged Stage V-compliant DX05 diesel engine delivering a 141kW (189hp) output and 955Nm of torque. Hyundai claims this makes it one of the most powerful engines in its weight class, while also reporting that the excavator consumes up to 7% less fuel and as much as 30% less AdBlue than its predecessor.

According to the manufacturer, the excavator is fitted with full electro-hydraulic (FEH) controls designed to reduce fuel consumption and allow operators to adjust lever response and accuracy. The company also reports that the machine includes a suite of operator assistance features, including 2D machine control upgradable to 3D guidance, an automatic weighing function, lift assist, and an e-boundary system intended to prevent site collisions.