Scottish contractor adds to JCB fleet

The relationship between the two companies spans more than 56 years, with D & I Bain buying its first JCB – a 3C Mark 1 – in 1964 and investing in more than 40 machines since then.

The new machine JCB 150X HD joins an original 1966 JCB 7 excavator in the company’s fleet. The classic JCB 7 excavator model was purchased at auction before being restored and placed on display at D. & I. Bain’s headquarters in Muir of Ord. It is believed to be one of just seven models still in existence worldwide and features sealed-for-life track rollers, cab safety glass and speed options of 1 or 2.25 mph. The machine, which is estimated to have clocked more than 10,000 hours can be demonstrated in full working order.

While the JCB 7 remains one of D&I Bain’s favourite-ever machines, the company said that it is highly impressed with the performance of the new X Series model, which was supplied by dealer Scot JCB. It is being used on a range of forestry and roadworks projects for local councils.

D&I Bain director Garry Bain said: “We wanted something heavier and ‘beefier’ than a 13-tonne machine but not as big as the 220X. The hydraulics in the 150X HD are very smooth. The cab is very well laid out and it’s very comfortable to operate. JCB machines fit the bill for us perfectly. They’re built in the UK, our local dealer is ten minutes down the road and they perform excellently on our type of work.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk