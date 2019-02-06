Scottish contractor ditches plastic cups

Its commitment to go plastic free followed analysis of its plastic usage. During 2018, Hadden purchased 2,000 single-use plastic cups for head office use and during the project lifespan at Law Primary School in North Berwick it bought 10,000 for staff, contractor and visitor use. “These staggeringly high numbers prompted us to opt for a multi-use water bottle for everyone in the company, and ditch single-use plastic within head office and our site offices,” said the company.

Based on the data collected to date Hadden expects eliminate over 75,000 plastic cups being thrown away each year.

It has sourced and distributed branded reusable water bottles for employee use, though is making paper ones available on site for use by visitors and contractors.