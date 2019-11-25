Scottish contractor takes first Volvo EC60E

The six-tonne compact excavator has been supplied by SMT GB’s utility equipment dealer for the north of Scotland, CS Machinery Sales.

The EC60E, which was launched at this year’s Plantworx exhibition, was identified as the optimum machine size by proprietor Graham Henderson for groundworks and civil engineering business. “Since starting up five years ago, I’ve always operated Volvo compact excavators; initially from hiring them in,” he said. “I had a three-tonner on long-term hire and never had to do anything to it, not even top up with engine oil, which was impressive. I couldn’t fault the reliability and performance, so took the decision to purchase my first machine, which was an EC27C.”

With the business expanding and larger projects being undertaken, Henderson has opted for the new six-tonne EC60E, complete with optional 500mm steel tracks. “It’s a good size of machine for street work and working on larger building sites,” he added. “It’s a good performer, with plenty of dig-depth and reach. It can easily load twenty-tonne wagons without struggling for load over height. Opting for the steel tracks gives the machine added stability as well.”

GA Henderson’s main activities are house-building and groundworks projects, as well as street work for the local authorities throughout Perth & Kinross.

SMT GB markets Volvo Construction Equipment products in Great Britain through eight customer support centres, a used equipment centre and a network of utility equipment dealers.

