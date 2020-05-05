Scottish electrical body joins post-virus strategy team

It will be working with other certification scheme providers and the Scottish government. The move comes after the Scottish Government’s Building Standards Division (BSD) set up a Building Standards Resilience Group to address short, medium and long-term issues created by the coronavirus outbreak.

The group is now holding weekly online meetings, and will feed into discussions at the Construction Leadership Forum chaired by Kevin Stewart, the minister for local government, housing and planning. The membership will not be fixed, but will have industry and local authority representatives.

Select, along with SNIPEF, the plumbing employers’ body, the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, the certification body BRE Group, and NICEIC, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting, will be represented in the group by Robert Jopling, of the Structural Engineers Registration (SER) scheme.

Dave Forrester, director of technical services at Select, said: “We continue to face uncertain times, particularly now that we are planning for the return to construction activity.

“Certification schemes form an important part of that planning and future activity, especially during periods of limited physical and social contact. We’re delighted to be represented by SER at this Group and look forward to a positive outcome for certification.”

Stephen Garvin, Head of BSD, said: “The impacts of Covid-19 on the construction industry and overall economy are uncertain. However, building standards verification services are key to ensuring that construction can return and be able to deliver new buildings and improved facilities across different sectors.

“The group will bring together industry stakeholders, Scottish government and Local Authority Building Standards Scotland to discuss issues affecting delivery of the building standards verification service as a result of the pandemic.

“Members will discuss the challenges experienced by industry and verifiers and take joint action including development of guidance to support the re-start of construction when that is deemed safe.”

The group has already discussed revised guidance to verifiers on special measures to support the delivery of the service during the outbreak; the work of the Building Standards Futures Board in respect of remote site inspection technologies; and the development of measures for the safe restart and continuation of construction work.

