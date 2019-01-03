TCI Christmas GiftTCI Christmas Gift
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Fri January 04 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Scottish electrical contractors welcome move to reform cash retentions

Scottish electrical contractors welcome move to reform cash retentions

1 day Select - the body representing Scotland’s electrical contractors - has welcomed plans for consultation on cash retentions in construction contracts.

Alan Wilson
Alan Wilson

The Scottish government will carry out the public consultation in spring next year.

The move follows long-term campaigning by Select and the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group, both of which have proposed placing all retentions into a trust-based deposit scheme. The consultation has also been welcomed by the SEC Group Scotland (link opens in new tab).

Select acting managing director Alan Wilson said: “We wholeheartedly support action on this troubling issue and look forward to positive developments in the upcoming Holyrood consultation.”

Select's 1250 member companies account for around 90% of all electrical installation work carried out in Scotland. They have a collective turnover of around £1bn on and provide employment for 15,000 people.

MPU

Latest News